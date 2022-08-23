Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 264,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

