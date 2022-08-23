Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.89. 160,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. The firm has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.