Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 197.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2,181.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of XSD traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.64. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,922. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

