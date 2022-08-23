Vicus Capital Has $250,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.65. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.