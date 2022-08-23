Vicus Capital Has $585,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,000,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $422,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 40,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,416. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

