Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in General Motors by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. 167,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,445. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.