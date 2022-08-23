Vicus Capital Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 129,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

