Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,717,000 after purchasing an additional 112,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

