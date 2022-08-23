Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.17. 88,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

