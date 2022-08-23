VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 2,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,133,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,050,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,065,044. 45.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VIZIO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.