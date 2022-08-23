Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 143 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.19 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,346,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,092,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.55. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

