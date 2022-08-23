Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,311. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

