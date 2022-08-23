Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 434.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 4.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. 160,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The firm has a market cap of $367.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

