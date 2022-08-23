Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

