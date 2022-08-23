Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.