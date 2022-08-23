Waves Ducks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,747.00 (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Waves Ducks has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be bought for $28.01 or 0.00130940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

