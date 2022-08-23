Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $580,948.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $580,948.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00774412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.