WAX Price Reaches $0.0988 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. WAX has a total market cap of $210.56 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00069299 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,919,665,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,167,335 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.