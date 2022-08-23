WaykiChain Trading Down 5.8% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $297,225.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

