Wedbush Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $2.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 80.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

AMC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 992,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,293,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

