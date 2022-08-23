Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) recently:

8/15/2022 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00.

8/9/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $10.00.

8/4/2022 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00.

7/12/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

6/27/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,352,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

