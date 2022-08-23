Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,496,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 455,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. 359,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

