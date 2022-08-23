Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 284,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,065,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,107,000 after acquiring an additional 274,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 117,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

