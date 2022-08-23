Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Western Forest Products

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

