Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.