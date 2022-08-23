WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Insider John L. O’neal Sells 5,173 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

