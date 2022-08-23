Westwood Wealth Management Acquires 2,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,851. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

