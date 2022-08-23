Westwood Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westwood Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Shares of GS traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $340.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

