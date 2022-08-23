Westwood Wealth Management Sells 1,668 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. 591,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,702,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.