Westwood Wealth Management Sells 8,327 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. 206,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

