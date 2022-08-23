WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $126,918.54 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.65. 135,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

