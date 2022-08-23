Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,681 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 497.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 667,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,237,660. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

