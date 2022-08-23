Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.52. 535,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

