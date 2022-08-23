Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 318,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

