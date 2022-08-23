Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 189.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.7% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 244,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

PFE stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. 682,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The company has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

