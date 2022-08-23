Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.53. 101,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.44. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

