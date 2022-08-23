Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 245,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

