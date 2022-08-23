Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $225.43. 16,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average of $205.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

