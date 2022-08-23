Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

