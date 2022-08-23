Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,951 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 1,287,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

