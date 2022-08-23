William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,089,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE APO opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

