William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Beauty Health worth $103,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

