William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $118.94 Million Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $118,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Certara by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Certara by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,706,893 shares of company stock worth $136,396,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.