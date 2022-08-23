William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $138.57 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,536 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 7.37% of Overstock.com worth $138,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

