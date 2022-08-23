William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $51.31 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.34% of CBIZ worth $51,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,841 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $48.47.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

