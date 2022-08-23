William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $57.97 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

