William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $84,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

