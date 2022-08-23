William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 502,197 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.82% of Veracyte worth $94,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.