William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 28,815 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Skyline Champion worth $49,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $21,572,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,163,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 158,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

