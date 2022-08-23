William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 7,559 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.40 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.43.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.