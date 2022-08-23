William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662,205 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Blueprint Medicines worth $69,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5,523.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,408 shares of company stock worth $2,334,022. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.